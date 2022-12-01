Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Wraps up Saudi Arabia Shoot Schedule For Rajkumar Hiranis Film

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of Dunki. He added that it was “lovely” shooting Dunki and further thanked the government for letting them film at the “spectacular locations” of their country. He wrote: “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth…”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film’s team was seen filming in London.

The project was initially announced in April, 2022.