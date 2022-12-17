Dunki Shah Rukh Khans Film Shoot at Jabalpur Disrupted by Karni Sena

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film-shoot at Jabalpur was recently disrupted by Karni Sena who were enraged over the recent ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy.

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film-Shoot at Jabalpur Disrupted by Karni Sena

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan has recently been come under the scrutiny of many radical groups over his recently released peppy track Besharam Rang. The song that picturized on him and Deepika Padukone in a stunning orange costume seems to have offended the moral police. After threats over Pathaan‘s release for showing a woman in a saffron outfit, which is considered sacred as per traditional beliefs. Now Shah Rukh’s Dunki shoot was recently halted at Jabalpur by Karni Sena. For the unversed, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra’s remarks on Besharam Rang song were slammed by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and actor Prakash Raj as well.

KARNI SENA DEMANDS PURIFICATION OF SHOOTING STOP WITH GOMUTRA

According to an ETimes report, the protesters gathered at large to disrupt the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki at Bhedaghat near Jabalpur. The Karni Sena members held saffron flags in their hands and raised slogans for hours. The report also mentions that they chanted Hanuman Chalisa during the protests. A heavy police force was deployed in Bhedaghat to control the situation. Despite threats from Karni Sena to stop the shoot within 10 minutes, the shooting continued even after the stipulated time. The protesters alleged that the shooting spot at Bhedaghat be purified by Gomutra (cow urine) at Bhedaghat. They also stated that shooting of such films must stop near the banks of the holy river Narmada. Karni Sena opined that Pathaan makers have shown ‘saffron colour’ in “indecent and objectionable” way.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan and Dunki, check out this space at India.com.




