Durex The Birds and Bees Talk Celebrate Growing Up Life Skills at The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), an impactful program by Reckitt, global leaders in consumer health and hygiene, once again made a significant mark at the highly anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024. The event was inaugurated by Shri. Conrad K Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, alongside Shri. Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya, Shri. Paul Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya and Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Hon’ble Union Minister of Development of North-Eastern Region, Government of India, among other dignitaries.

Winners of the vibrant and inspiring graffiti competition based on Durex TBBT’s five pillars-Inclusion, Consent, Protection, Awareness, and Equity-at the Cherry Blossoms Festival 2024

With over 50,000 visitors each day, the two-day festival showcased stellar performances by global icons including R&B artist Akon, legendary disco band Boney M, British band Clean Bandit and Dutch Moroccan DJ R3HAB; Bollywood stars like Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal as well as local favourites like Khasi Bloodz, SK Korn, Lucas, The Great Society, Rito Riba, and Queen Sensation.

In collaboration with Department of Health, Durex The Birds and Bees Talk sparked conversations about growing up life skills at the festival’s only and biggest Health pavilion. The Durex TBBT Arena featured a diverse range of activities, including a graffiti competition, 360-degree rotation camera booth, photo opportunities with TBBT mascots Joy and Bubble and exciting give-aways like postcards, fridge magnets featuring expressive art and bags. The pavilion attracted over 30,000 visitors daily from across states, including Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennials. It served as a hub for engaging conversations on life skills, safe practices, and fostering healthy attitudes.

Durex TBBT emphasized its five key pillars – Inclusion, Consent, Protection, Awareness and Equity – through a dynamic graffiti competition curated by Pulak Rabha, a renowned Guwahati-based artist specializing in sculpture, painting, graphics and applied arts. Hosted in collaboration with National Health Mission Meghalaya, the competition offered young artists a platform to express their perspectives on the program’s core values. The jury included Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt; and Ms. Flourish Lyngdoh, State Consultant, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram & Comprehensive Primary Health Care, National Health Mission Meghalaya.

The competition saw participation from thousands of candidates who travelled from hundreds of miles from far off districts of Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal representing different tribes and showcased their exceptional talent on canvas. 11 standout participants were shortlisted to present their artistic interpretations of TBBT’s pillars live at the festival grounds, creating vibrant, thought-provoking graffiti. The winning artist, Shembhalang Thawbroi from East Khasi Hills, focused on the pillar of Protection, highlighting the importance of stopping harmful habits and empowering positive change. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. Other winners included Selwyn Anderson Suchiang (East Khasi Hills) and Noibid Borah (Nagaon, Assam), while special mentions were given to Albert Kurbah (East Khasi Hills) and Mrinmoy Boro (Kamrup, Assam), who also received cash prizes for their outstanding art.

On this occasion, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia, shared, “At Reckitt, we aim to bridge education and experience by giving young people a voice and a platform to express, understand, and advocate for the values that shape their futures. Through Durex Birds and Bees Talk, we’re proud to be part of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, a unique confluence of art and culture that fosters meaningful conversations. By integrating life skills education into such vibrant cultural setting, we underscore the importance of dialogue in shaping a safer, more inclusive world, while celebrating the power of creativity to inspire positive change.”

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, added, “Mediums like Graffiti, Music and Art transcend language and dialect, creating a universal platform for connection and expression. At the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, we leveraged these powerful art forms to spark meaningful conversations on sensitive yet vital topics. By establishing the festival’s only and largest Health Pavilion and initiatives like the graffiti competition, Durex TBBT fostered an inclusive environment where young minds could engage, reflect and advocate for values that shape their future in impactful and memorable ways.”

Shri Abhilash Baranwal. IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya, said, “I was deeply impressed by the graffiti created by the participants, which beautifully captured the core messages of The Birds and Bees Talk program. I also reviewed the thoughtfully designed curriculum by TBBT, and I believe initiatives like these are crucial, especially in today’s social media-driven era, to raise awareness on consent, sex education, and health. I hope this impactful work expands to regions like Ri-Bhoi district and wish the team continued success.”

Ms. Flourish Lyngdoh, State consultant Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram & Comprehensive Primary Health Care, National Health Mission, Meghalaya, said, “We are thankful to Durex The Birds And Bees Talk for partnering with National Health Mission on it’s journey to make the state of Meghalaya healthier. By empowering our youth to make informed decisions, TBBT aligns seamlessly with our mission to create a unified impact on their lives.”

Implemented by Plan India, Durex TBBT program reaches youth across ten states in India, focusing on cultivating growing up life skills for adolescents. Through structured interventions, the programme promotes essential conversations among adolescents, teachers, and communities. Durex TBBT addresses challenges faced by adolescents by delivering age-appropriate, accurate information, fostering healthy behaviours, and equipping youth with life skills, values, and attitudes essential for becoming responsible, empowered adults.