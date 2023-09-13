Dushyant Sinha, Founder of ICCPL, the Leading PR firm in India, amongst the top 8 Emerging Indian Personalities

India’s most widely circulated English weekly magazine, India Today, recently uncovered its special report on country’s top 8 emerging personalities. Amongst the other stalwarts, a prominent name which was exclusively featured was of Dushyant Sinha, the Founder of India’s most promising, leading and one of the fastest growing public relations firm, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), which is based out of New Delhi and has a strong presence in northern India. Dushyant Sinha has been one of the most influential person since last one decade when it comes to PR campaigns and communications for Real Estate sector in India. He has won numerous awards for strategising successful communication campaigns for over 300 esteemed organisations from varied sectors, though prominently from Real Estate and Education.

Dushyant Sinha

Dushyant Sinha, founded ICCPL around 11 years ago, at a very young age, and since then he has been striding way ahead of his competitions and peer group. He won the 1st award just after an year of his company’s inception in the year 2013 as the Best Marketing Consultant, and then went on to win the same award for next 3 consecutive years. In 2015, under his leadership ICCPL, became the 1st company to launch India’s maiden online polling real estate awards by the name IIPA. In the same year, Dushyant also founded Raahgiri Noida, which was another cult event for fitness enthusiasts. In the coming few years, under his able leadership ICCPL emerged as one of the leading PR firms in India and also expanded its horizons to other states, by opening its branch office in Chandigarh and launching operations in multiple other cities like Dehradun, Gurgaon, Lucknow and Hyderabad. In 2018, Dushyant also founded Digicomm, now a leading name in providing digital marketing services to businesses across all the sectors. In 2019, ICCPL opened its branch in Mumbai and expanded its wings towards western India. Year 2019, 2020 and 2021 also saw the leading PR firm, ICCPL, win the award for providing specialised services in Indian Real Estate sector, for all consecutive years.

Year 2022, the post pandemic year saw ICCPL, now known as ICCPL Group, fly towards farther regions and launch its businesses in states like Goa and Karnataka (Bengaluru). Dushyant also is amongst the few new age entrepreneurs who has successfully diversified in other sectors like hospitality and real estate. Under his aegis, the group successfully invested in opening Goa’s largest Sports Cafe, The Boho Box (Anjuna) and later in 2023, the group also invested in opening Goa’s 1st wellness and healing boutique beach resort, Boho By The Beach (Morjim). Such successful diversifications and people management, has made Dushyant Sinha, a renowned name in 1st generation young entrepreneurs with the Midas Touch to successfully invest and help businesses grow.

The recent feature amongst top 8 emerging Indian personalities is a testimony of the fact, that Dushyant is not just a successful PR professional who has guided and mentored hundreds of other PR professionals but also is a successful business man with an acumen to drive the business forward. Coming from a humble background, such 1st generation successful entrepreneurs are an inspiration for millions of other young minds who aspire to succeed in life.

Like this: Like Loading...