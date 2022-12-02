Friday, December 2, 2022
Dwayne Bravo Would be Missed Alongside MS Dhoni

IPL 2023 Auction: Fans are hurt as they would not get to see Bravo and MS Dhoni together on a cricket field in yellow.

Dwayne Bravo IPL 2023

Mumbai: A list of 991 players who had registered for the upcoming IPL auction was released on Thursday and the biggest newsmaker was IPL veteran Dwayne Bravo. The CSK icon’s name did not feature in the list of players and that has broken the hearts of fans. Fans are hurt as they would not get to see Bravo and MS Dhoni together on a cricket field in yellow. Bravo has been over the years one of the most regular and consistent players in the history of IPL. He has also been a premier match-winner in yellow over the years.

Here is how fans are reacting to Bravo missing IPL 2023:




