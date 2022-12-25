Viral Video: Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock,’ recently shared a cute video of himself and his daughters. Check viral video here.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets Christmas Makeover From Daughters.(Photo Credit Instagramtherock)

Viral Video: Rightly said that a girl’s first true love is her father. A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart. Relationships between fathers and daughters are extremely special. A father-daughter relationship can have a significant impact on the life of the daughter. There are numerous videos available on the internet that demonstrate this point. Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock,’ recently shared a cute video of himself and his daughters. The kids are preparing the actor for Christmas.

‘The Rock’ shared the video on Instagram. His daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, are seen standing in the video, while the actor sits on a chair wearing a blonde wig with one side dyed blue and the other dyed red. Jasmine is seen applying makeup to the actor’s face while he questions her about the procedure. “Wow. Do you have to press that hard?,” He inquires. “Yes, it’s part of the makeup,” Jasmine says.

Later, he is overheard saying, “Do I look cool? Promise me that I look cool.” Tiana compliments him on his “pretty face,” and the girls decide that their father needs a tutu. “I’m going to need a tutu,” The Rock adds. “I also need my dignity.”

CHECK DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON VIRAL LOOK HERE

“First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving “Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas” 🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋 I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY 🙋🏽‍♂️🥇 Dwanta needs a tutu… and his DIG-NUH-DEE 😂,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Till now the viral video has received over 62.3 million views and over 60 lakh likes. Netizens were too quick to respond to the father-daughter duo bond. “Tutu was the size of his left leg,” added one user. “The rockley queenking…🙈😍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😍🙈,” wrote another user. “This hair and make up really suits you Hahaha. They’re so sweet,” expressed the third user. “No matter you are Rock or what , you are father 1st,” added the fourth user.



