e-Office To Be Implemented In Attached, Subordinate Offices, And Autonomous Bodies

133 Attached/ Subordinate/ Autonomous Bodies identified for implementation of e-Office.

New Delhi: In the years 2019–2024, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lac files i.e., over 94 percent of files and receipts being handled electronically as e-Files and e-Receipts.

Government developed e-Office analytics to further deepen the initiative. In the backdrop of the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat, Government has decided that e-Office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the Government of India as part of DARPG’s 100-days agenda of Government.

133 attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations. DARPG issued the guidelines for adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on 24th June 2024. The on-boarding roadmap and technical modalities were firmed up in inter-ministerial meetings.

The 2nd inter-ministerial consultation/ review meeting was chaired by Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas on 26 July, 2024 and attended by officials of NIC, all Ministries/ Departments and Senior Officers of attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies.

More than 290 Officers attended the meeting through VC. 55 Attached/ Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies have initiated process for implementation of e-Office. Consensus was reached that all the Attached / Subordinate Offices and Autonomous bodies to submit assessment templates to NIC e-Office PMU by July 31, 2024.

The roll-out of e-Office in all Attached/ Subordinate/ Autonomous offices is proceeding as per scheduled completion in the 100-days agenda of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.











