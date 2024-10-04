Home

EAM Jaishankar to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Pakistan on October 15-16

EAM Jaishankar will visit Pakistan later this month. (FILE)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, official said Friday. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a meeting of the SCO on October 15-16.

Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in mid-October.

Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar Friday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed “ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties,” and assured India’s continued support to the island nation’s economic rebuilding.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the Sri Lankan capital in the morning on a day-long visit, met President Dissanayake, less than a fortnight after he was sworn in.

“Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

He was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardena and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

Earlier, Jaishankar met his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath. “Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities,” Jaishankar posted on his X handle.

“Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties,” he added.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath welcomed visiting Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at @MFA_SriLanka this afternoon and discussed a range of matters of mutual interest,” Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry posted on its official X handle.

