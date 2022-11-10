Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

Earthquak Hits Port Blair In Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. The earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. No casualties or damage to property were reported due to the earthquake. 

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Portblair In Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Portblair In Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar island in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” NCS tweeted.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. The earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. No casualties or damage to property were reported due to the earthquake.

This comes a day after earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was also recorded in Uttarkhand’s Pithoragarh in the wee hours of Wednesday.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 6:14 AM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 6:16 AM IST





