Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Epicentre in Nepal

Delhi-Earthquake LIVE Updates: 5 precautions to take during an earthquake
-If possible, within the few seconds before shaking intensifies, quickly move away from glass, hanging objects, bookcases, china cabinets, or other large furniture that could fall.

-If you are in the kitchen, quickly turn off the stove and take cover at the first sign of shaking.

-If you are in bed, hold on and stay there, protecting your head with a pillow. You are less likely to

-Do not stand in a doorway. You are safer under a table.

-Move away from buildings, utility wires, sinkholes, and fuel and gas lines.





Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
Midterm voters weigh economy, abortion to decide control of Congress
