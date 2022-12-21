Menu
Search
National

Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Jolts Odisha

By: admin

Date:


The epicentre of the quake was about 277 kilometres from Bhubaneswar.

palghar News, Earthquake in Palghar, indonesia earthquake 2022, Maharashtra news, Latest Marathi News

Bhubaneswar: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Odisha’s Gajapti district on Wednesday, confirmed the Meteorological Centre said. The tremor occurred at 9.46 AM at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The epicentre of the quake was about 277 kilometres from Bhubaneswar. The tremor triggered by the earthquake was felt in Parlakhemundi town and other parts of Gajapati district. It was also felt at Taptapani, a tourist town in neighbouring Ganjam district, an IMD official said.

More details awaited




Published Date: December 21, 2022 3:05 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleHow Trump Ignored Advisers, Spread Election Lies
Next articleCOVID Cases Rise: Maharashtra To Set Up Task Force, Centre Reviews Situation
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh