Earthquake Of 3.5-Magnitude Strikes Meghalaya’s Nongpoh

New Delhi: An earthquake of 3.5-magnitude on Richter scale hit Nongpoh area in Meghalaya, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
“An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred on 1st January 2023 at 11.28 pm IST of Latitude: 26.03 & Longitude: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km. Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya,” National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 1, 2023
No casualties were reported or loss of property. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 6:35 AM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 7:37 AM IST
