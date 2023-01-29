Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad

The epicentre of the earthquake was 37 km west of Islamabad and the depth was reported at 10 kilometres.
Islamabad: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Pakistan’s Islamabad on Sunday. The epicentre of the earthquake was 37 km west of Islamabad and the depth was reported at 10 kilometres. “An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Islamabad, Pakistan at 1:24 pm today,” the National Center for Seismology said.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/uJynZZAcjk@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/nAIrBUV9Xy
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 29, 2023
However Pakistan’s local media quoted their Meteorological Department and stated that there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Ritcher scale that jolted Islamabad. It occurred around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.
The tremors of the earthquake were so intense that people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. No loss of life or property has been reported in the earthquake so far.
The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Iran and Afghanistan, including Pakistan, the depth of the earthquake was 150 km and the epicenter was in Tajikistan.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 2:29 PM IST
