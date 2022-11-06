Sunday, November 6, 2022
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Jolts Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

A mild earthquake jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions on Sunday morning around 8:35 am. 

The earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions on Sunday morning around 8:33 am. The earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 5km depth and 30.67 latitudes and 78.60 longitudes. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” it tweeted.

More details awaited.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 8:38 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 8:59 AM IST





