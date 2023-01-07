National

Earthquake Of 5 3 Magnitude Jolts Northern Morocco News

admin
51Views
Read Time:41 Second


An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday.

An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday
An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday

Rabat: An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

Further details are awaited.




Published Date: January 7, 2023 5:25 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories