Earthquake Of 5 3 Magnitude Jolts Northern Morocco News

Rabat: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 5:25 PM IST
