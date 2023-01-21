Earthquake of 6.5 Magnitude Jolts Argentina

live
Stay tuned with India.com to get latest updates from India and around the world.
Breaking News Live Updates, January 21: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba,” tweeted NCS. The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey. At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages.
Stay tuned with India.com to get latest updates from India and around the world.
-
-
7:02 AM IST
Elon Musk suit Over 2018 Tesla Tweet: Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In his initial appearance on the stand, Musk defended his prolific tweeting as “the most democratic way” to distribute information even while acknowledging constraints of Twitter’s 240-character limit can make it difficult to make everything as clear as possible.
-
7:00 AM IST
Argentina Earthquake: 6.5 earthquake hit Argentina in the early hours of Saturday. So far no casualties or damage has been reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/lvWnigk79X
— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023
Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:52 AM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 6:53 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
IRCTC Latest Update, Jan 21: Indian Railways Cancels 285 Trains Today
[ad_1] Home BusinessIRCTC Latest Update, Jan 21: Indian Railways Cancels 285 Trains Today | Complete List Here The Indian Railways...
IOA Forms Seven-Member Panel to Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief
[ad_1] Home SportsIOA Forms Seven-Member Panel to Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on...
Brazil International and Former Barca Defender Alves Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
[ad_1] Home SportsBrazil International and Former Barca Defender Alves Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Brazil international defender and former FC...
Horoscope Today January 21 2023 Taurus Must Finish Task on Time Gemini Should Not Change Jobs
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 21, 2023: Taurus Must Finish Task on Time, Gemini Should Not Change Jobs Follow these...
Vox Media Sacks Around 7 % Of Its Employees Due To
[ad_1] Home BusinessVox Media Sacks Around 7 % Of Its Employees Due To ‘Financial Pressures’ In a third round of...
A Confab On Culture, Music, Democracy Takes Centre Stage
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJaipur Literature Festival 2023 Day 2: A Confab On Culture, Music, Democracy Takes Centre Stage Jaipur Literature...
Average Rating