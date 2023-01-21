National

Earthquake of 6.5 Magnitude Jolts Argentina

Breaking News LIVE Update: January 20
Breaking News Live Updates, January 21: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba,” tweeted NCS. The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey. At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages.

  • 7:02 AM IST


    Elon Musk suit Over 2018 Tesla Tweet: Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In his initial appearance on the stand, Musk defended his prolific tweeting as “the most democratic way” to distribute information even while acknowledging constraints of Twitter’s 240-character limit can make it difficult to make everything as clear as possible.



  • 7:00 AM IST


    Argentina Earthquake: 6.5 earthquake hit Argentina in the early hours of Saturday. So far no casualties or damage has been reported.







Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:52 AM IST



Updated Date: January 21, 2023 6:53 AM IST





