Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeNationalEarthquake of Magnitude 2.5 Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR; 3rd One...
National

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.5 Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR; 3rd One in 20 Days

admin
By admin
0
92


Earthquake Jolts Delhi: The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 PM and the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Massive 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwest Of Malango In Solomon Islands
Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed two earthquakes this month.

Earthquake in Delhi Latest Update: An earthquake on Tuesday rocked the national capital and the tremors were felt across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad areas. As pre preliminary reports, no damage or loss of life have been reported so far. The National Center for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 PM and added that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi,” the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, several users asked whether everyone felt the tremor. “Earthquake in Delhi just now,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Notably, this is the third earthquake in the national capital in 20 days. Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed two earthquakes this month.

On November 9, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, with its epicentre in Nepal and then another tremor was felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 9:40 PM IST



Updated Date: November 29, 2022 10:29 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
The best Prime-eligible Christmas gifts for next-day delivery
Next article
Neymar to Miss Brazil’s Last Group Game at World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
92
Previous article
The best Prime-eligible Christmas gifts for next-day delivery
Next article
Neymar to Miss Brazil’s Last Group Game at World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677