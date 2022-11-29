Earthquake of Magnitude 2.5 Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR; 3rd One in 20 Days

Earthquake Jolts Delhi: The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 PM and the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Earthquake in Delhi Latest Update: An earthquake on Tuesday rocked the national capital and the tremors were felt across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad areas. As pre preliminary reports, no damage or loss of life have been reported so far. The National Center for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 PM and added that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi,” the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yX8dmXeqi4@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VEJ02OFIFt — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 29, 2022

Taking to Twitter, several users asked whether everyone felt the tremor. “Earthquake in Delhi just now,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Earthquake in Delhi again? — Sanjukta (@berozgarpatrkar) November 29, 2022

Earthquake in Delhi? Just felt something — Pushpendra Singh Bhadoriya (@PushpendraAdvoc) November 29, 2022

Notably, this is the third earthquake in the national capital in 20 days. Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed two earthquakes this month.

On November 9, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, with its epicentre in Nepal and then another tremor was felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.



