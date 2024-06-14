Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts Himachals Kullu

Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts Himachal’s Kullu

live

Breaking News LIVE: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.















Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News LIVE, 14 June 2024: A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said early Friday morning. “A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi,” the Indian embassy wrote on X. As many as twenty-three residents of Kerala were among 45 Indians who died in the fire incident here on Wednesday. The incident has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy’s Apulia late Thursday night (local time) to attend the G7 Summit, where India is invited as an outreach country. As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia, he was received by India’s Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials. An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Taking to its official X handle, the NCS informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 31.48 N and Longitude 77.53 E. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 kilometres.Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.











