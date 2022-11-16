The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi

Earthquake Rattles Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32 pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-11-2022, 21:32:55 IST, Lat: 31.83 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 27km NNW of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QDpZSz1WiD @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QAiXfoPoSq — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2022

Earlier on November 6, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions. The earthquake had hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, said the National Center for Seismology.

Two earthquakes of 5.7 and 3.5 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang on Thursday, November 10. While the first earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 10.31 AM, the other hit the district at 10.59 AM.

A major earthquake was felt in the national capital on November 12 and tremors were felt across NCR, the second time that tremors were felt in the NCR in less than a week.



