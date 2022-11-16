Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalEarthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi
National

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi

admin
By admin
0
70


The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

BREAKING, Earthquake, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi, Himachal
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi

Earthquake Rattles Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32 pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 6, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions. The earthquake had hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, said the National Center for Seismology.

Two earthquakes of 5.7 and 3.5 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang on Thursday, November 10. While the first earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 10.31 AM, the other hit the district at 10.59 AM.

A major earthquake was felt in the national capital on November 12 and tremors were felt across NCR, the second time that tremors were felt in the NCR in less than a week.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 10:10 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 10:38 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Karan Johar Recalls Playing Cupid For Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur: Hosted a Dinner…
Next article
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance By 6% For MSRTC; Over 80,000 Employees To Benefit
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi

admin
By admin
0
70


The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

BREAKING, Earthquake, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi, Himachal
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Rattles Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi

Earthquake Rattles Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32 pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 6, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted the national capital and neighbouring regions. The earthquake had hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, said the National Center for Seismology.

Two earthquakes of 5.7 and 3.5 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang on Thursday, November 10. While the first earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 10.31 AM, the other hit the district at 10.59 AM.

A major earthquake was felt in the national capital on November 12 and tremors were felt across NCR, the second time that tremors were felt in the NCR in less than a week.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 10:10 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 10:38 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Karan Johar Recalls Playing Cupid For Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur: Hosted a Dinner…
Next article
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance By 6% For MSRTC; Over 80,000 Employees To Benefit
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677