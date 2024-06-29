Home

Breaking News LIVE: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts Andaman Sea

Breaking News LIVE: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Breaking News LIVE June 29, 2024: After heavy rains lashed the regions of Delhi-NCR on Friday, three children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Dadri region of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at Khodna Kalan village, under the limits of Dadri Tehsil. According to the police, there were a total of eight children who got stuck under the debris of the wall of an under-construction house, out of which three were declared dead by the doctors and the rest are being treated in the hospital. An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea on Friday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at 10:46 pm, according to the NCS. The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 10.25 and longitude 93.82 at a depth of 10 km.











