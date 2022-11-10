Earthquake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Arunachal Pradesh

Earthqiake News Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake News Today: Two earthquakes of 5.7 and 3.5 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang on Thursday, November 10. While the first earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 10.31 AM, the other hit the district at 10.59 AM.

“The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground”, said National Center for Seismology. As of now, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

This comes a day after a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital. Several areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also felt earthquake tremors on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal.



