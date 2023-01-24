Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Rocks Delhi-NCR; Epicenter In Nepal

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: The tremors lasted for over 10 seconds forcing the residents to come out of their buildings.
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR regions on Tuesday afternoon triggering panic among local residents. According to the National Center of Semiology, an Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8, occurred on January 245 at 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal. As per the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter scale.
Watch: Massive Earthquake Rocks Delhi
Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW
— roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
So far there has been no report of any damage. However, many residents witnessed the walls of their homes shaking. According to initial reports, the tremors were felt around 2:30 pm. The tremors lasted for over 10 seconds forcing the residents to come out of their buildings.
Last year in November, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states witnessed tremors as an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 2:34 PM IST
Updated Date: January 24, 2023 2:59 PM IST
