National

Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Jammu And Punjab; Twitter Flooded With Memes, Reactions News

admin
35Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 9 Second


Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake striked Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.

Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Jammu And Punjab; Twitter Flooded With Memes, Reactions

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude shook Delhi-NCR, Punjab and surrounding areas on Thursday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology.

The internet, however, is replete with interesting memes and you cannot afford to miss them. Take a look at some of them here:




Published Date: January 5, 2023 9:00 PM IST



Updated Date: January 5, 2023 9:02 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories