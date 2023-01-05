Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Jammu And Punjab; Twitter Flooded With Memes, Reactions News
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake striked Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude shook Delhi-NCR, Punjab and surrounding areas on Thursday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology.
The internet, however, is replete with interesting memes and you cannot afford to miss them. Take a look at some of them here:
Earthquake in Delhi?#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/gsSpK7xfeS
— Pranay Singh (@PrAnaYsinGh55) January 5, 2023
Earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/jmOZnhVtPs
— Gaurav Gambhir (@GauravGambhir16) January 5, 2023
Earthquake in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India. Tremors felt in New Delhi. #Earthquake #pakistan #WATCH #EarthquakePH #earthquake #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/qJB5GfOwuo
— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) January 5, 2023
Published Date: January 5, 2023 9:00 PM IST
Updated Date: January 5, 2023 9:02 PM IST
