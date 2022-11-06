Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalEarthquake Strikes Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued
National

Earthquake Strikes Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

admin
By admin
0
52


A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku
The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku

Jakarta: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:45 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Houston Astros top Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win World Series
Next article
Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Begins Trends to Emerge Shortly
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Earthquake Strikes Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

admin
By admin
0
52


A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku
The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku

Jakarta: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:45 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Houston Astros top Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win World Series
Next article
Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Begins Trends to Emerge Shortly
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677