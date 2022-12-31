National

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi on New Year 2023

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi on New Year 2023.

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi on New Year 2023

Delhi: As India stepped into the new year, earthquake tremors were felt near New Delhi on Sunday, January 01 at 1:19 AM. As per the earthquake alerts system, ready.gov. The earthquake measured 3.8 magnitudes. The tremors happened when the crowd was celebrating the New Year. The tremors were also in near places like Haryana and Noida. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 1:55 AM IST



Updated Date: January 1, 2023 2:09 AM IST





