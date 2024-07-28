Eastern Haematology Group organizes the 2nd Edition of ‘Eastern India Blood, Marrow & Cellular Therapy Meet 2024’ in Kolkata

EHG (Eastern Haematology Group) organised the Second Edition of the ‘Eastern India Blood, Marrow & Cellular Therapy Meet 2024’ (EIBMCT Meet 2024) in Kolkata, a one of its kind Conference on Bone Marrow Transplant in Eastern and North-Eastern India. EHG is an organization which consists of Haematologists and Haemato-Oncologists from 11 states of Eastern and North -Eastern India. The theme of the 2nd Edition of EIBMCT Meet 2024 was “Consolidating BMT activities in Eastern India”.

More than 250 Healthcare Experts consisting of Haematologists & Haemato-Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, Radiation Oncologists, BMT Physicians, Nursing Staff, Transfusion Medicine Specialists, Scientists and other supporting staffs associated with BMT, as well as Government Officials and NGOs attended the 2-day conference to share their knowledge, experience and expertise to consolidate BMT practice and discuss about futuristic planning on BMT in Eastern and North-Eastern India.

The Inaugural Programme was attended by: Shri Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal;Dr. Kaustav Nayek, Director of Medical Education and ex officio Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal;Dr. Siddhartha Neogi, Director of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal;Prof. (Dr.) Rajib De, Department of Haematology, NRS Medical College & Hospital & Organizing Secretary, EIBMCT, 2024;Prof. (Dr.) Pit Baran Chakrabarti, Principal, NRS Medical College & Hospital;Prof. (Dr.) Tuphan Kanti Dolai, Head, Dept of Haematology, NRS Medical College & Hospital;Prof. (Dr.) Rabindra Kumar Jena, Secretary, Eastern Haematology Group (EHG) & Secretary of Indian college of Hematology;Prof. Dr. Navin Khattry, Deputy Director, ACTREC, TMH Mumbai.

Prof. (Dr.) Rajib De, Professor, Department of Haematology, NRS Medical College & Organising Secretary, EIBMCT Meet 2024, said, “I would like to thank all the participating members from different parts of East and North East India. Encouraged by the success of the first ever Eastern India BMT meet, EIBMCT 2023, this year we are have taken EIBMCT 2024 to the next level by making it a 2-day conference and incorporating several new activities like workshops, sessions on supportive services in BMT, Transplant Related Complications, CAR-T Cell Therapy, Fund Raising, Stem Cell Registry, and dedicated sessions for BMT survivors in this region. Apart from Future Planning and Collaborations, we also held meetings with government administrators to make BMT affordable and accessible to all.”

Prof. (Dr.) Rajib De added, “As we know, Bone Marrow Transplant is curative treatment for most of the life threatening haematological disorders like leukemia, other blood cancers, thalassaemia and other inherited blood disorders, aplastic anaemia and other bone marrow failure disorders. This is a very sophisticated and curative mode of therapy performed in few centers of Eastern India. EIBMCT Meet on Bone Marrow Transplant will set a platform in bringing revolution in BMT practice. I hope EIBMCT Meet 2024 will expand the horizon of BMT practices in the Eastern and North-Eastern parts of India and will ultimately lead to a better care for the BMT patients in this region.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The 13 BMT centers from West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Chhattisgarh which participated in the conference were: 1) NRS Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata; 2) IHTM-Medical College, Kolkata; 3) Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata; 4) Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata; 5) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah; 6) Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute, Kolkata; 7) HCG EKO Cancer Center, Kolkata; 8) SCB Medical College, Cuttack; 9) IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar; 10) Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna; 11) Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati; 12) Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati 13) Balco Medical Center, Raipur.