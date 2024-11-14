Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA) Launches to Elevate Culinary Standards in Eastern India

Kolkata,By Shalini Ghosh:- The Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA) has been formally launched as a dedicated organization committed to supporting and advancing the culinary industry in Eastern India. Representing a wide geographic area, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal, EICA aims to foster growth and innovation in the regional culinary landscape. EICA is now officially recognized and affiliated with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and the World Association of Chefs Societies.

EICA’s mission is to unite chefs, culinary institutions, and food industry professionals to promote regional cuisines, advance culinary skills, and create a collaborative platform for the industry. The association is led by a dedicated team comprising President Abhiru Biswas, Vice President Sumanta Chakrabarty, General Secretary Sandeep K Pandey, Joint Secretary Sunayan Pramanik, Treasurer Rangonath Mukherjee, Associate Treasurer Arabinda Seth, and Executive Committee members Sanjay Kak, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Ramchandar, Santanu, Kritika, and Amit Chauhan.

EICA’s Core Objectives and Vision

EICA has been established to serve as an inclusive, non-political, and voluntary organization focused on advancing culinary standards and supporting regional chefs. Its objectives include:

• Building Culinary Community: Creating a network that includes young chefs, culinary schools, hotel associations, and food businesses, working collectively for industry benefit.

• Promoting Regional Cuisine: Encouraging the exploration and development of local cuisines, ingredients, and culinary traditions unique to Eastern India.

• Professional Empowerment and Skill Development: Conducting training sessions, seminars, workshops, and programs to uplift the skills of young chefs and prepare them for opportunities within the global culinary arena.

• Educational Initiatives and Food Safety Awareness: Providing knowledge resources and training on food safety, hygiene, and ethical culinary practices to strengthen professional standards.

• Innovation and Technological Growth: Encouraging real-life learning experiences and fostering technological innovations to support industry advancement.

EICA is committed to bringing chefs from all regions, including rural and remote areas, together, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and celebrate culinary diversity. In collaboration with government sectors like Tourism, Skill Development, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), EICA will also work toward sustainable development within the culinary industry.

With plans to publish works from experienced chefs and share innovative culinary ideas, EICA is

dedicated to raising the standards of Eastern India’s culinary scene and positioning it as a significant contributor to the global food industry.