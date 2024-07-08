Easy Access to Domestic Education Loans on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets provides students with easy access to domestic education loans. This enables undergraduates and young professionals to get the required financial support to pursue their academic dreams in India. Students can borrow a high amount of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs with an education loan.

Bajaj Markets Facilitates Access to Flexible Domestic Education Loans

The domestic education loans available on Bajaj Markets come with an interest rate starting at just 12% p.a., and flexible tenures of up to 10 years. This makes it easy to access quality education without facing any financial burdens.

Some key features of domestic education loans available on Bajaj Markets include:

No Collateral Required: Students can obtain the required funds without submitting any collateral

Comprehensive Coverage: Individuals can finance up to 100% of their tuition fees and other educational expenses

Rapid Disbursal: They can enjoy quick loan disbursals, with funds available within 2 days of approval. However, this is subject to their eligibility and the lender’s policies

Repayment Flexibility: Students can choose to pay lower EMIs during the moratorium period and make use of the “study now, pay later” facility

Tax Benefits: The borrower or co-borrower can enjoy tax deductions on interest paid under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Applying for an education loan on Bajaj Markets is straightforward and hassle-free. Students can quickly fill out the online application form and submit the required documents digitally. The platform ensures rapid processing and approval processes, enabling students to get the required amount quickly.

Alongside these, one can also access a range of financial products like insurance, investment options, credit cards, and more on the digital marketplace. One can simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app to get started.

