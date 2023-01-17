- Home
- White Bread Side Effects: Eating White Bread Daily Can Be HARMFUL ! Watch Video To Find Out How
Eating white bread daily can cause various health issues. Watch video to know side effects of white bread.
White Bread Side Effects: Are you someone who consumes white bread on a regular basis? If yes, then stop immediately as it can have adverse effects on our body. White bread is prepared from wheat flour from which the bran and the germ layers are removed and put aside. The flour used in white bread is often bleached after the natural oils from it are extracted to make it long-lasting. In this video, we have listed down adverse side effects of eating white bread.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 11:53 AM IST
