Monday, November 28, 2022
EC Announces Ex Gratia To Kin Of 2 CRPF Jawans Shot Dead In Porbandar

Breaking News Live Updates, November 28: Election Commission of India on Sunday announced Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to the kin of two paramilitary jawans shot dead, following an internal clash, during election duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar.

The paramilitary jawans, identified as Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Riflemen, hailing from Manipur in Indian Reserve Battalion were allegedly shot dead on Saturday with an official firearm of a colleague.

  • 6:49 AM IST


    US: Plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County, cuts off electricity



  • 6:22 AM IST


    7 dead including a newborn in a landslide that was triggered after heavy rainfall in Casamicciola located on the southern Italian island of Ischia: AP reports




Published Date: November 28, 2022 6:20 AM IST



Updated Date: November 28, 2022 6:21 AM IST





