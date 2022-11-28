EC Announces Ex Gratia To Kin Of 2 CRPF Jawans Shot Dead In Porbandar

live

Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Breaking News, November 28

Breaking News Live Updates, November 28: Election Commission of India on Sunday announced Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to the kin of two paramilitary jawans shot dead, following an internal clash, during election duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar.

The paramilitary jawans, identified as Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Riflemen, hailing from Manipur in Indian Reserve Battalion were allegedly shot dead on Saturday with an official firearm of a colleague.

Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.











Topics



