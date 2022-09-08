EC-Council to Create Ethical Hackers in India with a New Competition Based Hacker Program

EC-Council, the leading global cybersecurity certification body, has announced the release of its flagship Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) version 12 program, and plans to train up 100,000 new ethical hackers worldwide within 5 years to address the severe shortage of Certified Ethical Hackers across the globe.

Known for the de-facto global standard in building ethical hacking skill since 2003, EC-Council’s new CEH Version 12 program will be based on an entirely new learning framework incorporating a novel Learn, Certify, Engage, Compete methodology to create a new breed of skilled ethical hackers. Recently, the eighth annual cybersecurity survey from the global IT association ISACA revealed an increase in unfilled cybersecurity hiring and lack of qualified talent in India.

“India faces a severe shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals today, putting companies, government agencies, infrastructure, and Indians themselves at a great risk,” said Jay Bavisi, Founder and CEO of EC-Council Group. “EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker program, mandated by many government agencies today, is the gold standard for ethical hacker training, and the new learning model will help train up our supply of cybersecurity professionals with real skills and experience.”

CEH today is relied upon by the US Department of Defense and other government agencies and used in 7 of the Fortune 10, 47 of the Fortune 100 within many cybersecurity functions, making it a de facto standard both in the public and private sector. The Certified Ethical Hacker program has been used by the Pentagon as part of its defense workforce skill development program since 2010.

In India, Certified Ethical Hackers are part of the cybersecurity practice of multinationals such as Infosys, TATA Consulting Service, Wipro, IBM, PWC and many more. EC-Council has also helped create cybersecurity professionals in organisations such as Indian Air Force, Indian Police, EY India and Reliance.

In India, the State of Cybersecurity 2022 report highlighted that over 60% of Indian organisations have unfilled cybersecurity positions. This is alarming when tech exports from India constituted $167 Billion in 2021. The shortage of available talent is also the root cause of many breaches. In H1of 2022, computer services exports of India continued to not only be the largest exported service but exhibited positive sequential growth since Q2 of financial year 2021 due to the increased demand for digital support, cloud services and infrastructure modernisation.

Bavisi added, “Cybersecurity jobs evolve very fast, and we need professionals that have a broad range of skills that can be deployed in the real world,” “The new four-phase Learn, Certify, Engage Compete learning framework makes the CEH program the first program of its kind to actually take trainees beyond knowledge and have them put their skills to practical use.”

With the new version, it has been completely updated as part of the Learn and Certify methodology to match the cybersecurity challenges that cyber professionals face today. With the addition of Edge, Fog, Grid computing and the MITRE ATT&CK framework among others, CEH version 12 incorporates hacking techniques of the newest operating systems including Windows 11 and Server 2022, covering over 3500 cyber security tools, 519 Attack techniques, and over 220 distinct hands-on cyber exercises.

Candidates pursuing CEH Version 12 will now have access to the training program which incorporates comprehensive instruction and hands-on labs, followed by a simulated ethical hacking engagement to apply their skills in a live cyber range environment that emulates a mid-size target organisation with four immersive, self-driven hacking assessments lasting 4 hours each which will require them to hack the organisation in order to test their newly acquire skills from the program with a methodology called Engage.

Once the applied skills are mastered, candidates will be greeted with 12 months of global hacking competition under the Compete methodology of the new CEH learning model. Candidates will see monthly skill enriching competitions, leaderboards, and detailed assessments of their performance in each competition setting. Building global Ethical Hacker Challenge Leaderboards, aspiring professionals will compete for top ranks among ethical hackers across the world with dynamic challenges covering everything from Malware to Service Exploitation, Web Application Attacks, to SCADA and ICS systems that control everything from power grids to water supply systems of cities across the world.

