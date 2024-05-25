EC Releases Absolute Number Of Voters For All Completed Phases

Home

Election Commission Of India Releases Absolute Number Of Voters For All Completed Phases

As of Saturday, May 25, the data for five phases out of seven phases has been released while voting for phase 6 is underway.

ECI Releases Absolute Data: The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on Saturday released the “absolute number of voters for all completed phases” for the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Election Commission Of India (ECI), while releasing the data, reiterated that “nobody can change data of votes polled, shared on poll day with polling agents of all candidates through Form 17C”.

It said that the voter turnout data was always available with candidates and 24×7 on the Voter Turnout APP for citizens at large.

The ECI has issued a Press Note in which it says, “The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India. This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution.

PN-102- VTR Data

“The Commission has therefore decided to further expand the format of release of turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every parliamentary constituency, which of course is discernable Parliamentary Constituency wise by all citizens themselves by applying the turnout percentage to total electors, both already made available in public domain. The absolute number of voters for the first five phases is given in Annexure 1- 5.

“Any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible.”

The process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative. The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations. The whole exercise of release of turnout data from the date of commencement of polls on 19th April 2024 has been accurate, consistent and in accordance with election laws and without any discrepancy whatsoever. The Commission has informed in public domain and also to individual political parties the detailed process of recording and release of turnout data and the manner of custody and usages of form 17C.







