Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: ECI Announces Schedule For State Polls

Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India has announced that the Haryana assembly polls will be conducted on October 1.

hief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: In a major announcement ahead of the assembly polls in four states, the Election Commission has announced the dates for the polls. The EC has announced that the Haryana polls will be conducted on October 1 and the counting will be done on October 4.

The Commission has announced that there will be more than two crore voters including more than 1.o6 male voters in Haryana.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, “…2024 Lok Sabha polls were the biggest election process at the world level. It was completed successfully and peacefully. It created a very strongly democratic surface for the entire democratic world, it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections. We also made many records. For the first time, maximum polling took place in the world…”











