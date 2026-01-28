DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the eClinical Solutions Market is projected to grow from about USD 13.18 billion in 2025 to USD 25.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.9%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 252 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 306 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘eClinical Solutions Market – Global Forecast to 2030’
eClinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 13.18 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 25.22 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 13.9%
eClinical Solutions Market Trends & Insights:
- The electronic data capture & clinical data management solutions segment dominated the eClinical solutions market, with a share of 20.8% in 2024.
- The web-based & cloud-based models segment is projected to register a higher CAGR (14.0%) than the on-premises model segment during the forecast period.
- North America dominated the eClinical solutions market, with a share of 47.7% in 2024.
Top Companies in eClinical Solutions Market:The Top Companies in eClinical Solutions Market include Medidata (Dassault Systèmes Company) (France), Veeva Systems (US), IQVIA (US), ICON Plc (Ireland), Oracle (US), Signant Health (US), Clario (US), eClinical Solutions LLC (US), Clinion (US), MaxisIT (US), 4G Clinical (US), Fountayn (US), Saama (US), Suvoda LLC (US), Advarra (US), Caidya (US), OpenClinica, LLC (US), EvidentIQ (US), Ennov (France), and Perceptive (US). Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting Related Reports: Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Drug Discovery Services Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Clinical Trial Services Market – Global Forecast to 2030 About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact:
