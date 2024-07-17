Ecom Express Named Among India’s Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics by Great Place to Work

Ecom Express Limited, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, announced that it has been recognized amongst the best in the Transportation & Logistics industry by the Great Place to Work Institute. This is also the third consecutive year that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work which highlights the dedication of the employees who, by upholding the company’s values of teamwork, respect, fairness, and collaborative decision-making, make Ecom Express a great place to work every day.

This recognition reflects the company’s exceptional work culture, prioritizing employee well-being, safety, and continuous learning, while fostering engagement, pride and sense of ownership within the organization.

Over a decade, Ecom Express has meticulously built a diverse and inclusive, talent-focused culture. The company fosters an environment of trust and respect, where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute. Ecom Express prioritizes employee feedback and actively seeks ways to enhance their experiences, ultimately enabling them to achieve both personal and professional goals.

Sanwali Sood, Vice President – HR, Ecom Express, expressed her delight, “This accolade is the result of a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute, which reflects consistently positive experiences across our workforce. The accreditation underscores our commitment to fostering a culture that provides an exceptional employee experience while fulfilling Ecom Express’ mission to be the leading logistics solutions provider for the e-commerce industry. All our policies, procedures, and daily working environment support the development and retention of an inclusive and diverse workforce at all levels.”

About Ecom Express

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ecom Express Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian retail and e-commerce industry. The company has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates in over 2,700+ towns across 27,000+ PIN codes covering 97%+ of India’s population. Through the company’s decade long journey, it has built scalable, reliable and automated infrastructure with 150+ gateways, processing and fulfillment centers. Ecom Express serves over 1.5 lakh online sellers, delivering nearly 2 billion shipments. The company has robust technology, AI/ML and data sciences capabilities supporting proprietary tech-stack and dedicated supply chain environment for reliable customer experience.

For more information, please visit: ecomexpress.in.