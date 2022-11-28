Monday, November 28, 2022
Ecuador Frets Over Enner Valencia Ahead Of Senegal At FIFA World Cup 2022

Valencia hurt his right knee against the Netherlands after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar.



Published: November 28, 2022 4:46 PM IST


By IANS

Edited by Sunny Daud



Ecuador Frets Over Enner Valencia Ahead Of Senegal At FIFA World Cup 2022

DOHA, Qatar : Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals so there’s no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands .

Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are OK for a decisive final group match against Senegal on Tuesday. He hurt his right knee against the Netherlands after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar.

He was up and walking a little while after that stretcher ride with an ice pack strapped to his right leg.

“Let’s hope,” Valencia said.

Ecuador’s captain has three goals in two games in Qatar and is clearly key to its chances of reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. He scored three in three games in Ecuador’s last World Cup appearance in 2014 but that wasn’t enough to advance in Brazil.

La Tri have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal has to win to be sure of advancing.

A victory by host Qatar over Netherlands would make other permutations possible in Group A but that result is seen as unlikely given the Qataris’ struggles. They have already been eliminated.

A prolonged stay at the World Cup would put more strain on Valencia’s knees and an ongoing ankle problem but there’s no doubt he’d take the pain for some World Cup joy after 10 years of service to the national team.




Published Date: November 28, 2022 4:46 PM IST





