ED finds ‘irregularities’ in ticket sales after raids in 5 big states

In a statement, the ED revealed that it began its inquiry after receiving numerous reports indicating that fans were being “deceived/cheated” through “fraudulent” ticket sales, particularly following the rapid sellout of tickets for these events.

The ED’s investigation is also fueled by multiple police FIRs filed across the country, including one by the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, against several suspects believed to be involved in the ticket scam. Allegations against these individuals include selling counterfeit tickets and inflating prices significantly, taking advantage of the high demand for concert access.

Both concerts have generated considerable excitement among music lovers in India, with official ticketing partners like BookMyShow and Zomato Live reporting that tickets sold out in just minutes. However, the rush to secure passes has led to a surge in black marketing, with many fans discovering they either received fake tickets or were charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones.

The ED’s investigation has revealed information about multiple individuals involved in ticket sales, including the distribution of counterfeit tickets through social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. During the raids conducted at 13 locations across five states—Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab—the ED seized several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards, that were allegedly used in the ticket sales scam.