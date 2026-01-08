Home

West Bengal CM Banerjee arrived at I-PAC chief’s residence minutes after Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached the spot for searches.

In a shocking political development on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dramatically turned up at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing ED raid. Alleging that the central agency was attempting to seize the TMC’s internal documents, hard disks and sensitive data linked to its election strategy, the West Bengal CM alleged that the raid at the residence and offices of the I-PAC chief was politically motivated and unconstitutional. Here are all the details you need to know about the fresh political war between the West Bengal CM and ED regarding the raid at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.Earlier today, West Bengal CM Banerjee, arrived at I-PAC chief’s residence minutes after Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached the spot for the raid. As per media reports, the CM stayed for 20-25 minutes before emerging with a green folder in her hand. “They have raided the residence and offices of our in-charge of IT cell. They were confiscating my party’s documents and hard disks, which have details about our party candidates for the assembly polls. I have brought those back,” Banerjee told reporters.After the West Bengal CM interfered with the raid, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court. Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing her constitutional position, the ED alleged that CM Banerjee removed files and electronic materials from the premises while its teams were carrying out searches at the office of the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) at the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain at Loudon Street. Notably, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) was founded by Prashant Kishor and Pratik Jain in 2013.