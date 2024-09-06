Home

Kolkata: ED Raids Residence Of Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh’s Close Aide In PMLA Case

CBI officials produce the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, at a City Court in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.(PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the residence of former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh’s close aide. The Enforcement Directorate had already registered a case of PMLA in the financial irregularities case. Ghosh is presently in the custody of CBI.

Sandip Ghosh and three were arrested in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the facility, which is under intense scrutiny over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month. The probe agency had arrested Ghosh’s security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

#WATCH | Howrah, West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate raid underway at the residence of former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh’s close aide. ED had registered a case of PMLA in the financial irregularities case. Ghosh is presently in the custody of CBI pic.twitter.com/1uQpHULTb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during Gosh’s tenure as its principal.

Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He held his position at the hospital till the day the hospital doctor was found dead.

Ali had moved the High Court amid speculations on whether the alleged rampant corruption at the institution was in any way connected to the RG Kar medic’s death, with the victim being privy to these misconduct and threatening exposure.

Ali had also alleged that his complaints before the state vigilance commission and anti-corruption bureau filed over a year ago against Ghosh not only yielded little result, but also led to his own transfer from the institution.

