PRINCETON, N.J.

Jan. 14, 2026

Full stack AI, orchestrated for clinical workflows: Best fit LLMs, LMMs, and micro models are optimally chosen, with RAG retrieval and end to end evaluations to balance correctness, safety, latency, and cost. Human-in-the-loop workflows across Data Management, Statistics, Medical Monitoring, and Regulatory Affairs approve outputs before use.

ISO 27001:2022 – Information Security Management Systems (ISMS)

– Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) ISO 27701:2019 – Privacy Information Management System (PIMS)

– Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) ISO 27017:2015 – Code of Practice for Information Security Controls for Cloud Services

– Code of Practice for Information Security Controls for Cloud Services ISO 42001:2023 – Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS)

/PRNewswire/ — EDETEK Inc., a global leader in digital clinical platforms and AI powered solutions, today announced, a comprehensive AI Managed Services offering designed to help sponsors operationalize validated, human supervised AI across clinical development. This launch coincides with EDETEK’s presentation at the, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving innovation in clinical development.by EDETEK delivers production grade AI that is validated, integrated, human supervised, and easy to consume. It brings together best fit models, agentic automation, and domain experts across biometrics, data management, medical monitoring, and regulatory affairs, all delivered as an inspection ready managed environment with SLAs. Outputs at scale include SAPs, SDTM and ADaM datasets, TLFs, CSRs, protocol adherence alerts, and audit trail reviews, supported by a risk-based Computer Software Assurance approach and 21 CFR Part 11–compliant controls. “Our clients do not need another pilot; they need results,” added Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy & Business Officer. “Ensemble brings together the entire AI stack with dynamic model orchestration, secure hosting, and agentic workflows, all supported by our biometrics and regulatory expertise. This means clients can adopt and scale AI without worrying about managing multiple technologies, compliance requirements, or operational complexity.” “With Ensemble, sponsors can finally consume AI as a managed capability that blends technology with deep functional expertise,” said, Chief Executive Officer of EDETEK. “It is a practical path to measurable impact that accelerates timelines, strengthens compliance, and improves quality from first study to portfolio scale.”EDETEK’s platforms and services meet the highest level of industry certifications, including:These certifications underscore EDETEK’s commitment to security, privacy, compliance, and responsible AI management.Clinical development faces data fragmentation, interoperability gaps, model credibility and validation needs, and clinician burden when tools do not fit real SOPs. Ensemble addresses these barriers by unifying standards-based data pipelines such as CDISC, prebuilt adapters for ingestion to analytics and reporting, context of use documentation, and role specific human in the loop checkpoints, all packaged as a consumable service with SLAs.Founded in 2009, EDETEK provides AI powered platforms and clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide. The company serves more than one hundred and twenty biopharma clients across four continents with a focus on innovation, interoperability, and quality in clinical development. EDETEK’s platforms and services have supported over fifty successful regulatory filings.This release may include statements regarding future plans, strategies, and anticipated benefits of EDETEK’s platforms and services. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change without notice. SOURCE EDETEK, Inc.