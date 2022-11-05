Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalEDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI,...
National

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- FanCode ECS T10 Malta

admin
By admin
0
55


Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, EDK vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EDK vs BBL Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1 PM IST November 5, Saturday. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, EDK vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EDK vs BBL Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Edek Knights and Bugibba Blasters will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 05, Saturday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Gaurav Maithani, Avinash Dileep

Batsmen – Akashlal Ramesan, Basil George (C), Ravi Pal

All-rounders – Samuel Stanislaus (VC), Nithin Babu, Narendar Negi

Bowlers – Devendra Negi, Jais Mathew, Bose Paul.

EDK vs BBL Probable Playing XI

Edek Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep©(wk), Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Akashlal Ramesan, Amal Babu, Justin Shaju, Jais Mathew, Gigin George, Vinu Viswanath

Bugibba Blasters: Gautam Singh, Ajay Kumar, Gaurav Maithani©(wk), Narendar Negi, Ravi Pal, Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Shiv Singh, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Devendra Negi.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 12:03 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Virat Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharmas Romantic Insta Post For KING Goes VIRAL
Next article
NCAA: Lyceum coach lauds John Barba, defense in win over Perpetual
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- FanCode ECS T10 Malta

admin
By admin
0
55


Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, EDK vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EDK vs BBL Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1 PM IST November 5, Saturday. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, EDK vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EDK vs BBL Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Edek Knights and Bugibba Blasters will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 05, Saturday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Gaurav Maithani, Avinash Dileep

Batsmen – Akashlal Ramesan, Basil George (C), Ravi Pal

All-rounders – Samuel Stanislaus (VC), Nithin Babu, Narendar Negi

Bowlers – Devendra Negi, Jais Mathew, Bose Paul.

EDK vs BBL Probable Playing XI

Edek Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep©(wk), Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Akashlal Ramesan, Amal Babu, Justin Shaju, Jais Mathew, Gigin George, Vinu Viswanath

Bugibba Blasters: Gautam Singh, Ajay Kumar, Gaurav Maithani©(wk), Narendar Negi, Ravi Pal, Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Shiv Singh, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Devendra Negi.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 12:03 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Virat Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharmas Romantic Insta Post For KING Goes VIRAL
Next article
NCAA: Lyceum coach lauds John Barba, defense in win over Perpetual
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677