EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- FanCode ECS T10 Malta

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1 PM IST November 5, Saturday. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, EDK vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EDK vs BBL Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Edek Knights and Bugibba Blasters will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 05, Saturday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Gaurav Maithani, Avinash Dileep

Batsmen – Akashlal Ramesan, Basil George (C), Ravi Pal

All-rounders – Samuel Stanislaus (VC), Nithin Babu, Narendar Negi

Bowlers – Devendra Negi, Jais Mathew, Bose Paul.

EDK vs BBL Probable Playing XI

Edek Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep©(wk), Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Akashlal Ramesan, Amal Babu, Justin Shaju, Jais Mathew, Gigin George, Vinu Viswanath

Bugibba Blasters: Gautam Singh, Ajay Kumar, Gaurav Maithani©(wk), Narendar Negi, Ravi Pal, Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Shiv Singh, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Devendra Negi.

