Education in Ireland along with Irish institutes to organize an Undergraduate showcase for school kids in Kolkata

In the last few years, Ireland has progressively emerged as a desirable study destination for Indian students. To further spread awareness about the options for higher education in Ireland and to pilot them in the right direction, Education in Ireland the national brand for Enterprise Ireland responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas is hosting an ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ in key schools of Kolkata.

The ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ will kick off in Kolkata on the 18th of August, where representatives from Education in Ireland, Irish Educational institute, and top-ranked Universities will be visiting Garden High School at 8:20 am followed by the visit to DPS Kolkata at 9:50 am post which they will visit Sri Sri Academy. The second day (19th of August) of the showcase in Kolkata includes a visit to Calcutta International School at 8:20 am. All these visits to the schools will include engaging sessions for the students who seek higher education abroad.

In Addition, to sum up the visit, Education in Ireland and Irish Institutes are hosting an Undergraduate Fair in Kolkata on the 19th of August. Wherein students and parents from across Kolkata are invited to come visit the Institutes to seek guidance and clarify their doubts.

Mentioned below are the fair details:

Venue: The Park Kolkata, 17 Park Street, Kolkata, 700016, India

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Register through the Google form

Deadline to register: Wednesday, 17th August 2022.

Ireland has been at the forefront to welcome Indian students and offer the best undergraduate courses to help them upskill in their field of choice. Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “Ireland is committed to providing excellence in education, and to making its graduates market ready for the future. Our aim with organizing the ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ is to present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses with job prospects when they interact directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions.”

Education in Ireland is hosting its first grand study- abroad guidance and counselling platform organized for school students in Kolkata. The roadshow aims to offer students specialized courses and help them identify their expertise to thrive well. The roadshow will give crucial insights and required knowledge to students about Ireland’s Higher Education. Students will be able to freely network with officials and fellow representatives after the enlightening session to get answers to all their queries about studying in Ireland.

“Ireland is one of the top 10 education destinations across the world according to IMB World Competitiveness Ranking 2019. The country has the most stable, competitive, secure, and pro-business economies, which provides a perfect backdrop for students out of school, looking to grow their careers and achieve ambitions. Irish higher education institutions offer ample opportunities and in-depth courses for Undergraduate students. Along with a comprehensive education system Ireland also provides greater ROI to international students compared to any other study abroad destination. We look forward to this showcase to present Education in Ireland and its offerings at its best.”He further added.

The number of Indian students choosing to pursue their higher education in Ireland has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. The country is firmly now on the radar of Indian students when it comes to study abroad options, and over 6000 Indian students chose Ireland for undergraduate and postgraduate study. Moreover, we are currently seeing an increase in the number of Indian students applying to Ireland at the rate of about 10% per year.

Ireland has an internationally acclaimed reputation for quality academic education and unique courses that prepare students for competitive job markets within Ireland and beyond. From quality-assured education to a welcoming culture, it undeniably provides a holistic experience for international students, looking to pursue higher education abroad. The Undergraduate Showcase in Kolkata will throw light on all of the above-mentioned and help students to learn and map out their educational as well as career decisions.

To know more, please visit: Home – Education in Ireland – South Asia (eduirelandsouthasia.com).

For more updates, follow Education in Ireland’s social media pages –Facebook|Instagram: @eduirelandindia.