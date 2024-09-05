Eduverse Summit India 2024: A Resounding Success with Over 700 Dignitaries and Attendees, Paving the Way for Global Educational Transformation

The Eduverse Summit India 2024 concluded on a high note, marking a significant milestone in global education discourse. Held at the prestigious JW Marriott Aerocity in New Delhi, the two-day summit brought together over 700 dignitaries and attendees, representing a diverse range of stakeholders from education, government, and industry sectors.

Key Highlights

Eminent Dignitaries and Keynote Addresses:

The summit featured powerful keynote speeches from distinguished leaders, including:

H.E. Stewart Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner for Canada in India

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation, India

Neha Grover, Senior Director, Trade and Investment, Australian Trade and Investment Commission

Jugnu Roy, Director of Engagement – East Asia & India, Education New Zealand

The event was supported by 17 nationalities, showcasing a vibrant international community and backed by over 60 institutions from across the globe. This diversity fostered rich dialogues and collaborative opportunities among participants.

The summit offered engaging panel discussions on global education trends and innovations, hands-on workshops designed to inspire and educate, and insights from more than 50 speakers from around the world.

Celebrating the successful completion of Eduverse Summit India 2024, Mr. Raghwa Gopal, CEO at MSM Unify, commented, “Attending Eduverse Summit India 2024 has been an inspiring experience. The summit is not just a gathering but a global movement that unites education leaders and innovators to address the pressing challenges of our time. MSM Unify is proud to be part of this transformative dialogue, as we continue to leverage technology to simplify global higher education and foster meaningful collaborations worldwide.”

The Eduverse Summit Series 2024 has been a monumental success, spanning four continents and cities, including Lagos, So Paulo, Vancouver, and New Delhi. The series has brought together over 1,350 dignitaries and attendees, nearly 150 speakers, and has been supported by over 20 nationalities and 100 institutions globally. Through numerous workshops and panel discussions, the series has advanced the global dialogue on education, establishing itself as a cornerstone for transformative change in the sector.

The Eduverse Summit Series 2024 has not only set new benchmarks in educational conferences but has also strengthened global collaborations that will continue to influence the future of education. As we look forward to the next editions, the Eduverse community remains committed to driving impactful change and fostering a brighter future for global education.