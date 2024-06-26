Eggfirst Creates ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Yakeen’ Campaign for Inera with MS Dhoni

Inera – India’s leading agri-inputs brand – has unveiled its latest campaign titled ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Yakeen‘, featuring MS Dhoni. The campaign uniquely brings alive the value proposition for brand Inera while striking a chord with farmers across the country.

MS Dhoni shooting for brand Inera

Eggfirst, the advertising agency specializing in semi-urban and rural markets, meticulously crafted the campaign. Ravi Banka, Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement, saying, “Having created numerous impactful rural brand campaigns, this one stands out as it directly enhances the lives of farmers. Dhoni’s alignment with the brand, given his persona and popularity, brings unparalleled value.“

Dhoni’s association with Inera not only amplifies its outreach but also underscores his genuine commitment to empowering rural communities through sustainable agricultural practices. His endorsement enhances Inera’s credibility and connects deeply with the hearts of farmers nationwide.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A bioscience company, Inera’s breakthrough ag biologicals – biofertilisers, biostimulants and biocontrols, are restoring the golden balance between path-breaking science and natural potent systems. Inera is making progressive, sustainable agriculture universal. On every acre. Globally.

Eggfirst is a specialist rural advertising agency with extreme digital prowess. Its true-blue advertising strategies provide a solid foundation for brands, and its digital expertise drives powerful connections with consumers while being cost-effective. Having worked with numerous rural brands across FMCG, BFSI, agri-inputs, building construction materials and more, Eggfirst has a deep understanding of the consumers and markets of Bharat