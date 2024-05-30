Egis Leads the Way in Aviation Infrastructure Development Inaugurating Three Strategic Airport Projects in India

Egis, a global leader in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, has announced the successful completion of three major airport infrastructure projects in India. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated passenger terminal buildings at Trichy Airport, Pune Airport, and Lucknow Airport, greatly enhancing capacity, energy efficiency and passenger experience.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport (Trichy)

Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, Egis South Asia said, “This achievement signifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation infrastructure sector. Egis expresses gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors for their invaluable support in achieving these milestones. Special thanks to the project site team and contributors inside and outside egis.“

Lucknow International Airport

Lucknow and Pune International Airports

On 10th March 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with other esteemed dignitaries inaugurated two new passenger terminal buildings at Lucknow and Pune airports. Egis’ project management consultancy services at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow ensured seamless execution, resulting in a terminal equipped with seven passenger boarding bridges, and 76 check-in counters.

At Lohegaon International Airport in Pune, the new terminal features ten passenger boarding bridges and 72 check-in counters. Egis’ comprehensive design and project management consultancy services facilitated the creation of terminal buildings with cutting-edge facilities and captivating aesthetics. Both airports showcase stunning artwork reflecting their cities’ rich cultural legacies. The unveiling of the new terminal buildings by Prime Minister Modi was witnessed by distinguished guests, including the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Anantrao Pawar.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport

These inaugurations follow the successful delivery of Tiruchirappalli International Airport (Trichy) in January of this year. Egis played a pivotal role as the Design and Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the airports and its associated infrastructure. Spanning an impressive 75,000 sqm, the new integrated passenger terminal building boasts a remarkable Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) 4-star sustainability rating and state-of-the-art facilities, designed to cater to 4.5 million passengers annually.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in the architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.