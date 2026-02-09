AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on February 25, 2026. The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth’s chief executive officer, Derrick Duke, and eHealth’s chief financial officer, John Dolan. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 549-8228. The participant passcode is 52426. A live webcast of the earnings call will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. About eHealth, Inc. We’re Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies. For more information, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page. Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected] SOURCE eHealth, Inc.
