Eight Indian Premier League Franchises Show Interest In Owning Women

The Women’s IPL will be a five-team affair and is likely to start in March.
New Delhi: Eight of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are in race to own teams in the women’s IPL tournament, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. The BCCI are set to name the winning cities on January 25 when it opens the sealed bids.
According to the report, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be submitting bids to own teams in Women’s IPL.
Besides the IPL teams, other entities are also believed to have bought the tender document. January 23 is the deadline to submit the technical bids for evaluation. According to the rules in the tender, a single party can bid for more than one city.
With no base price set, the bids will be accpeted for a 10-year period from 2023 to 2032. The Women’s IPL is likely to start in the first week of March, although the BCCI has not officially announced the dates.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 11:21 PM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 11:29 PM IST
