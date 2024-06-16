Home

Breaking News LIVE: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah Explosion, IDF Confirms

Breaking News LIVE(June 16, 2024): Tragedy struck in southern Gaza’s Rafah this morning as eight Israeli soldiers lost their lives in a devastating blast, marking the deadliest incident for the IDF in the Strip since January, Times of Israel reported. Among the fallen, Cpt Wassem Mahmoud, aged 23, a deputy company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion from Beit Jann, has been identified. The names of the remaining seven soldiers will be released following notification of their families. Speaking of the national news, Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare passed away on Saturday. He was 95. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former CM Naveen Patnaik have expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran politician. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.











