NationalPolitics

Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah Explosion, IDF Confirms

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 92 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News LIVE: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah Explosion, IDF Confirms

live

Breaking News Highlights: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah Explosion, IDF Confirms

Breaking News LIVE(June 16, 2024): Tragedy struck in southern Gaza’s Rafah this morning as eight Israeli soldiers lost their lives in a devastating blast, marking the deadliest incident for the IDF in the Strip since January, Times of Israel reported. Among the fallen, Cpt Wassem Mahmoud, aged 23, a deputy company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion from Beit Jann, has been identified. The names of the remaining seven soldiers will be released following notification of their families. Speaking of the national news, Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare passed away on Saturday. He was 95. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former CM Naveen Patnaik have expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran politician. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 92 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

8 Killed As Tempo Traveller With 23 Passengers Falls Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

June 15, 2024

8 Killed As Tempo Traveller With 17 Passengers Falls Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

June 15, 2024

Arvind Kejriwals Wife Told To Take Down His Court Address Video In Excise Policy Case

June 15, 2024

Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky(Soon); Check Winners List, Ticket Number

June 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow