Eight Naxalites Killed in Last 72 Hours by Security Forces in Chattisgarh

8 Naxalites were shot dead in last 72 hours in Chattisgarh by Security forces.

Naxalite encounter
8 Naxalite killed by army force in last 72 hours

Raipur: In an ongoing offensive against Naxalites in the Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada Area of Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down eight Naxals in the last 72 hours. Seven of them were killed on Thursday while one was shot dead today. 

Watch

On Friday Morning, Naxalites attacked the Special Task Force (STF) which resulted in STF gunning down one more Maoist after the Thursday’s successful strike  in the Pallewaya-Handawada area.






