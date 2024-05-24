Home

Eight Naxalites Killed in Last 72 Hours by Security Forces in Chattisgarh

Raipur: In an ongoing offensive against Naxalites in the Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada Area of Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down eight Naxals in the last 72 hours. Seven of them were killed on Thursday while one was shot dead today.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites killed in the last 72 hours in an encounter with security forces in the border area of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada. Large quantities of weapons have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/bY5GqRUsB3 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

On Friday Morning, Naxalites attacked the Special Task Force (STF) which resulted in STF gunning down one more Maoist after the Thursday’s successful strike in the Pallewaya-Handawada area.







