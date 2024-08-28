NationalPolitics

Eight Railway Stations In Lucknow Division Renamed; Check List Here

Published: August 28, 2024 10:11 AM IST

By ANI

The Northern Railways has changed the name of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Lucknow: The names of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been changed according to an order issued by the Northern Railways on Tuesday. The Competent Authority has accorded its approval for the change in names of 8 stations that fall under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways. The stations with new names are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatganj.

The names of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division have been changed are: Kasimpur Halt has been renamed to Jais City, Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham, Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham, Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan and Fursatganj has been renamed to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The Numerical Codes of the Railway Stations appearing in the “Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India” issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain unchanged. Necessary Correction to this modification for “Change in names “and “Alphabetical Code” will be issued by the Secretary-General/ IRCA New Delhi, the order stated.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav urged the BJP government not only to change the names of railway stations but also to address their conditions. Yadav took to social media to slam the administration, urging them to prioritise railway safety over name changes.

“There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. …And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents,” Yadav posted on X on Tuesday.





